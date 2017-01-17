Korean delegation of students visits ...

Korean delegation of students visits Kingston's Guildhall

Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Kingston's mayor Geoff Austin welcomed a Korean delegation of students on a cultural exchange visit as they lectured the councillor of east-Asian food and education. The students met councillor Austin and mayoress Sheila Austin at a special meeting at the mayor's parlour at the Guildhall on Wednesday, January 18. The delegation, from Gwanak-Gu in southern Seoul, is taking a four-day tour of the borough, which has the largest population of Koreans outside of the country in Europe.

Chicago, IL

