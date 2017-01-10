Korean bizmen wary over robbery, kidn...

Korean bizmen wary over robbery, kidnappings

Korean businessmen are growing more wary of robbery and kidnappings here, particularly in light of the latest string of robberies that happened within a span of one week. Willy, who asked not to be identified by his real name, said he and his fellow expats "living and doing some businesses here are alarmed and getting more concerned of our safety."

Chicago, IL

