Korean airlines fail to make on-time arrival rankings
Korean airlines failed to rank in the top 10 list of airlines with the best on-time record in 2016, according to the airline statistics website FlightStats on Monday, with the airliners pointing to congested traffic at major airports as the reason. Both Korean full-service carriers Korean Air and Asiana Airlines were missing from the On-Time Performance Services Awards winners' list, which was led by the Netherlands airline KLM, with 88.52 percent of flights arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.
