Korean airlines fail to make on-time ...

Korean airlines fail to make on-time arrival rankings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Korean airlines failed to rank in the top 10 list of airlines with the best on-time record in 2016, according to the airline statistics website FlightStats on Monday, with the airliners pointing to congested traffic at major airports as the reason. Both Korean full-service carriers Korean Air and Asiana Airlines were missing from the On-Time Performance Services Awards winners' list, which was led by the Netherlands airline KLM, with 88.52 percent of flights arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC