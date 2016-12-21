Korean Air throws unruly Russian passenger off flight
Korean Air prevented a drunken Russian passenger from boarding one of its flights after he created a scene on a previous flight, according to the airline Saturday. The passenger had flown to Incheon International Airport from Vladivostok International Aiport in first class on a Korean Air flight Friday, planning to transfer at Incheon to Singapore's Changi Airport.
