Korea Grand Sale 2017 kicks off
A shopping and tourism festival has been kicked off to attract foreign tourists by offering them exclusive discounts during their stay in Korea. Visit Korea Committee, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, launched Korea Grand Sale 2017 Friday with an opening ceremony in front of Doota Mall in Dongdaemun, Seoul.
