Kiowa Warriors pass torch to Apache attack helicopters in South Korea

The Vietnam-era Kiowa Warriors have conducted their last exercises before being retired and replaced by Apache attack helicopters on the Korean peninsula. The OH-58 Kiowas performed maneuvers Wednesday at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, attacking stationary targets in a joint exercise with the AH-64 Apaches and M1A2 Abrams tanks.

Chicago, IL

