Kiowa Warriors pass torch to Apache attack helicopters in South Korea
The Vietnam-era Kiowa Warriors have conducted their last exercises before being retired and replaced by Apache attack helicopters on the Korean peninsula. The OH-58 Kiowas performed maneuvers Wednesday at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, attacking stationary targets in a joint exercise with the AH-64 Apaches and M1A2 Abrams tanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|3 hr
|Kaifeng Jews
|9
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|9 hr
|WEKNOW
|48
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC