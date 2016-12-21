[Kim Yong-chan] The birth of a new public: place-based, instant, and networked

Over the last several weeks I visited Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul every Saturday almost like a regular church-goer, and met other fellow citizens to be part of a new type of human organization that I call a place-based, instant, and networked public. This amazing human project has been conducted in response to the "Park Geun-hye Gate" following the name of the scandalized Korean President.

