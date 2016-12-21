Kim Jong Un hints at new year ballist...

Kim Jong Un hints at new year ballistic missile test for North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hinted that Pyongyang may ring in the new year with another bang - the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

