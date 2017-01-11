Japan, South Korea 'comfort women' feud flares amid Pyongyang missile fears

A South Korean political vacuum and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's concerns about his conservative political base have rekindled a feud over wartime history, just as tension over North Korea makes cooperation between the U.S. allies as vital as ever. The row over "comfort women", as those forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels are known, coincides with uncertainty over Donald Trump's stance towards North Korea, which has launched a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, when he takes over as U.S. president on Jan. 20. A spat over wartime history that flared in 2012 sent Japan-South Korea ties into a deep chill, delaying a deal on military intelligence sharing and preventing a summit.

