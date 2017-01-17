Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic ...

Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website 'unacceptable.'

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says it is "unacceptable" that the official website for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics refers to disputed isles in the Sea of Japan under the South Korean name "Dokdo." The website introduces the islets by saying, "Dokdo holds a special place in the hearts of Koreans as they hold pride in defending Korea's easternmost reached territory."

