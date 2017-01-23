It's Make or Break for Samsung, Amid Bribery Charges and the Note 7 Fiasco
It's make or break time for Samsung as the company seeks to rebound after a number of high-profile embarrassments. The South Korean electronics company is set to report earnings Tuesday morning local time after what has arguably been the most blemished few months in the company's history, marred by a corruption probe and the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
