Indonesian Boat Captain to be Prosecuted After Fire
Indonesia plans to prosecute the captain of a tourist boat for negligence after a fire ripped through the vessel on New Year's Day, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens, police said on Tuesday. The boat was carrying about 250 people before it was engulfed by flames shortly after leaving Jakarta.
