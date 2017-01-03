Indonesian Boat Captain to be Prosecu...

Indonesian Boat Captain to be Prosecuted After Fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Indonesia plans to prosecute the captain of a tourist boat for negligence after a fire ripped through the vessel on New Year's Day, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens, police said on Tuesday. The boat was carrying about 250 people before it was engulfed by flames shortly after leaving Jakarta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Tue Ainu 9
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC