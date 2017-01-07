Inada's Yasukuni visit sinks Pearl Ha...

Inada's Yasukuni visit sinks Pearl Harbor gesture

If Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meant what he said about the "power of reconciliation" on his Dec. 27 visit to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, he should sack Defense Minister Tomomi Inada who visited Yasukuni Shrine two days later. If he does nothing, then his visit will be reduced to an empty public relations stunt devoid of sincerity.

Chicago, IL

