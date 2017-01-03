Hospitalized dad badly injured by dru...

Hospitalized dad badly injured by drunk driver meets newborn daughter on smartphone

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

It was supposed to be a joyous day but instead he was in his hospital bed with four broken ribs, a gash at the back of his head and some internal bleeding. However, Rogers got to see his daughter for the first time on Jan. 2, through his smartphone - and the emotional moment was captured on video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 7 hr Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC