[Herald Interview] - Us-China clash c...

[Herald Interview] - Us-China clash could reset inter-Korean ties'

10 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

With US President-elect Donald Trump amplifying his pugnacious rhetoric on China, foreign policy pundits have sounded their jitters about the fallout on the Korean Peninsula and North Korean nuclear impasse. While cooperation between the US and China has generally expanded diplomatic room for South Korea and vice versa, the coming clash of the two titans is "not necessarily a bad thing," according to John Delury, associate professor at Yonsei University's Graduate School of International Studies.

Chicago, IL

