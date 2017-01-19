Hard Knocks Upset Rankings of Korean Conglomerates
Seismic changes are underway in the rankings of the country's top 30 conglomerates, according to industry tracker CEO Score on Wednesday. Hanjin Group lost its place in the top 10 and dropped to 13th place after it shipping arm went bankrupt last year, to be replaced by Shinsegae Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Wed
|LKL
|19
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC