Han Kang's 'Human Acts' explores the long shadow of a South Korean massacre
One of the first details we learn about Dong-ho, the 15-year-old boy at the center of Han Kang's " Human Acts ," is that he's nearsighted. We meet him as he rests beneath a ginkgo tree, squinting at the space between branches, imagining raindrops "suspended in the air, held breath before the plunge."
