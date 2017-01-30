Govt. vows to help Koreans affected b...

Govt. vows to help Koreans affected by US executive immigration orders

The government vowed Tuesday that it will protect the rights of South Koreans illegally staying in the United States following Washington's new executive orders governing immigration. President Donald Trump signed on Friday an order barring citizens of seven Muslim countries from traveling to the US for 90 days and suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days.

