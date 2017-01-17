Four Koreans caught operating online ...

Four Koreans caught operating online gambling in Pattaya

Four South Korean men were arrested for allegedly operating an online gambling at a rented house in Pattaya beach city of this eastern province in the early hours of Saturday. Jeong Kyujin, 35, Han Kyoreh, 26, Choi Sung Min, 35, and Bae Jeonghwan, 26, were apprehended when a team of police raided a house in tambon Nong Phreu, Bang Lamung district, at around 3am on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

