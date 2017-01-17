Four Koreans caught operating online gambling in Pattaya
Four South Korean men were arrested for allegedly operating an online gambling at a rented house in Pattaya beach city of this eastern province in the early hours of Saturday. Jeong Kyujin, 35, Han Kyoreh, 26, Choi Sung Min, 35, and Bae Jeonghwan, 26, were apprehended when a team of police raided a house in tambon Nong Phreu, Bang Lamung district, at around 3am on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|16 hr
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|22 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|Fri
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC