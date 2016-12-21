Four keywords affecting Korean econom...

Four keywords affecting Korean economy in 2017

Read more at Korea Herald.

The South Korean economy has opened 2017 on a gloomy note, with the government cutting the economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent at the end of last year. The vacancy of the state leader since President Park Geun-hye was impeached and the ensuing political uncertainties as to when the next presidential election will take place are cited by economists as the biggest risk to the economy.

Chicago, IL

