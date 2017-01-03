Former UN chief's relatives charged in US in bribery case
Two relatives of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have been indicted on US charges that they engaged in a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official in connection with the attempted $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam. Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban Ki-Moon's nephew, and his father Ban Ki-sang, Ban Ki-moon's brother who was a senior executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC