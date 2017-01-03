Former UN chief's relatives charged in US in bribery case

Two relatives of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have been indicted on US charges that they engaged in a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official in connection with the attempted $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam. Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban Ki-Moon's nephew, and his father Ban Ki-sang, Ban Ki-moon's brother who was a senior executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

