Former UN chief's relatives charged i...

Former UN chief's relatives charged in US in bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Two relatives of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have been indicted on US charges that they engaged in a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official in connection with the attempted $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam. Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban Ki-Moon's nephew, and his father Ban Ki-sang, Ban Ki-moon's brother who was a senior executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC