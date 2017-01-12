Fire engulfs fish market in Yeosu
A fire broke out in a popular fish market in South Korea's southwestern city of Yeosu on Sunday, damaging 116 out of the 125 stores, the local fire department said. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
