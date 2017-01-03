Fincantieri's bid for STX France appr...

Fincantieri's bid for STX France approved by South Korean court

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A South Korean court approved on Tuesday Italy's Fincantieri as the preferred bidder to buy shipbuilder STX France, helping Fincantieri move closer to a deal that could boost its position in the cruise shipbuilding market. FILE PHOTO Shipbuilders ride past a giant poster November 9, 2016 at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France.

Chicago, IL

