Filipino mortuary owner vows to 'tell all' after 'for-profit' killing of South Korean
Filipino police officers and other law enforcement officials take their oath during a Senate investigation of a kidnapped South Korean businessman that was allegedly killed by policemen at the police headquarters in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines Jan 26, 2017. Pic: AP THE operator of the funeral home where the remains of a South Korean kidnap-for-ransom victim Jee Ick-joo was brought has vowed to "tell all" in the case, which rocked the nation and implicated police officers.
