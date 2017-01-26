Ex-U.N. chief calls again for nat'l unity
Former U.N.Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is seen as a strong contender in South Korea's presidential race, on Saturday touted national unity as his policy objective in response to calls to clarify his political stance. Ban made the remark to reporters during a visit to his hometown of Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of Seoul, where he met with his relatives to mark Lunar New Year's Day.
