Ex-U.N. chief Ban says South Korea's THAAD deployment appropriate

Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon pays a tribute at the natioanl cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2017. Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is expected to run for president of South Korea, said on Sunday it is appropriate for the country to be the site of a U.S. anti-missile system that is due to be deployed later this year.

