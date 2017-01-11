Ex-U.N. chief Ban 'perplexed and embarrassed' over relatives' bribery case
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon is seen during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 14, 2010. FILE PHOTO - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech after being awarded with the Legion of Honour by the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC