Elena Ferrante's neorealist novels translated into Korean

The Italian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the publication of novels in Korean by renowned author Elena Ferrante at a book talk on Jan. 19. The event at the embassy marked last year's translated release of the first two of "The Neapolitan Novels," a four-part series comprised of "My Brilliant Friend" , "The Story of a New Name" , "Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay" and "The Story of the Lost Child" . The books are published by Hangilsa Publishing Company Limited, which printed the bestseller "Stories of the Romans" novels by Japanese writer Shiono Nanami since the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.