Elena Ferrante's neorealist novels translated into Korean

16 hrs ago

The Italian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the publication of novels in Korean by renowned author Elena Ferrante at a book talk on Jan. 19. The event at the embassy marked last year's translated release of the first two of "The Neapolitan Novels," a four-part series comprised of "My Brilliant Friend" , "The Story of a New Name" , "Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay" and "The Story of the Lost Child" . The books are published by Hangilsa Publishing Company Limited, which printed the bestseller "Stories of the Romans" novels by Japanese writer Shiono Nanami since the early 1990s.

Chicago, IL

