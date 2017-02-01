Duterte meets with slain Korean's wif...

Duterte meets with slain Korean's wife; apologizes for trader's 'untimely death'

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday met with the wife of slain Korean Jee Ick-Joo, offering his condolences for the businessman's "untimely death while in police custody". Earlier, Duterte apologized to several South Koreans, saying, "I apologize for the death of your compatriot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC