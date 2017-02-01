Duterte meets with slain Korean's wife; apologizes for trader's 'untimely death'
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday met with the wife of slain Korean Jee Ick-Joo, offering his condolences for the businessman's "untimely death while in police custody". Earlier, Duterte apologized to several South Koreans, saying, "I apologize for the death of your compatriot.
