Duterte apologizes for police killing of South Korean businessman
Speaking in Sarangani, Philippines, Duterte formally apologized for the October killing of Jee Ick-joo, 53, and assured South Koreans that those responsible for the crime will be imprisoned. Jee was abducted from his home in Angeles, Philippines, during a drug raid and brought to the headquarters of the Philippines National Police in Quezon City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|12
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|20 hr
|WEKNOW
|48
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC