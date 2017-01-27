Duterte apologizes for police killing...

Duterte apologizes for police killing of South Korean businessman

2 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Speaking in Sarangani, Philippines, Duterte formally apologized for the October killing of Jee Ick-joo, 53, and assured South Koreans that those responsible for the crime will be imprisoned. Jee was abducted from his home in Angeles, Philippines, during a drug raid and brought to the headquarters of the Philippines National Police in Quezon City.

