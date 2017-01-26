Divided Koreans pay respect to ancestors1 hour ago
On the frozen banks of the Imjin river, South Koreans divided from their families decades ago by war gathered today to pay respects to their ancestors. Mostly elderly men - according to tradition, Korean ceremonies for the lunar new year must be carried out by the eldest son - they lined up before an altar piled with offerings of rice cakes, fruit and fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|21 hr
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC