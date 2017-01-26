Divided Koreans pay respect to ancestors1 hour ago

Divided Koreans pay respect to ancest...

Divided Koreans pay respect to ancestors

On the frozen banks of the Imjin river, South Koreans divided from their families decades ago by war gathered today to pay respects to their ancestors. Mostly elderly men - according to tradition, Korean ceremonies for the lunar new year must be carried out by the eldest son - they lined up before an altar piled with offerings of rice cakes, fruit and fish.

