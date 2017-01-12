Designer wanted in bribery case arres...

Designer wanted in bribery case arrested in Mexico, sent to U.S.

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A New York fashion designer who calls himself the "curator of cool" was arrested in Mexico and sent to the United States where he is charged as part of a bribery case that has ensnared relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, officials said on Saturday. Malcolm Harris, a self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger, was indicted in New York along with two of Ban's relatives on Tuesday.

