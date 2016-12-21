Designer insists massive Method-2 robot is real
DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot "Method-2" projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures.
