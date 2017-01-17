Departing US Ambassador to South Korea Optimistic, Despite Uncertain Times
U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert, surrounded by security men, waves as he leaves Seoul's Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert departed Seoul Friday with a sense of satisfaction that under his watch the U.S.-South Korea alliance was as close and strong as it has ever been.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|28 min
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|7 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|23 hr
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC