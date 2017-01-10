Denmark receives extradition request from Seoul
" Denmark has received an extradition request from Seoul for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, as part of a corruption investigation. Prosecutor Mohammad Ahsan said Friday the request will be studied thoroughly before a decision is made on whether to extradite Yoora Chung.
