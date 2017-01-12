Definitions of 'comfort women' reveal Japan-S. Korea divide

In this Feb. 3. 2014, file photo, a visitor looks at portraits of late former "comfort women" who were forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sexual slave during World War II, at the House of Sharing, a nursing home and museum for 10 former sex slaves, in Toechon, South Korea. 'Comfort women" were present wherever the Japanese Imperial Army invaded and occupied in Asia from the early 1930s through the end of World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.