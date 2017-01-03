Daughter of South Korean leader's fri...

Daughter of South Korean leader's friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

Reuters

The daughter of one of the central figures in a South Korean influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment has been arrested in Denmark on an Interpol request from Seoul. Nathan Frandino reports.

