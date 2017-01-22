D. Va bunny flag and stickers spotted...

D. Va bunny flag and stickers spotted at South Korean Women's March

Overwatch hero D. Va appears to be something of an icon in South Korea. Flags and stickers bearing her iconic bunny logo were spotted at the Seoul instance of the huge global Women's March this weekend .

Chicago, IL

