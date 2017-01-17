Civic group asks UN for meeting with ...

Civic group asks UN for meeting with S. Koreans abducted by N. Korea

A local civic group said Wednesday it has asked the UN to arrange a meeting with South Koreans abducted by North Korea. Choi Sung-yong, head of the support group for families of abductees, said he submitted a formal request to Signe Poulsen, head of the Seoul office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

