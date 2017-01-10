Chinese Military Aircraft Intrude int...

Chinese Military Aircraft Intrude into Korean Airspace

14 hrs ago

Around 10 Chinese military jets intruded into Korea's air defense identification zone near the submerged rocks of Ieo on Monday for about four hours. Ieo, located around 150 km southwest of Jeju Island, is the subject of a dispute as the exclusive economic zones of the two sides overlap there.

