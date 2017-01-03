Chinese data gives stock markets early year shot in the arm
Global stocks advanced Tuesday, with U.S. markets set to ring in 2017 with gains, after upbeat Chinese and British manufacturing data bolstered investor sentiment. The dollar and oil prices started the new year as they closed out the last-pushing higher.
