China shooting itself in foot over S Korea's proposed missile defence

10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Seven lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party of Korea flew to Beijing on Wednesday for talks with Chinese government officials over the planned deployment of an advanced American missile defence system on the Korean Peninsula. Their visit comes amid apparent Chinese retaliation against South Korea for its agreement in July last year to host the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system.

Chicago, IL

