China rejects applications for chartered flights from South Korea

No reason is given, but decision is thought to be linked to Beijing's displeasure over Seoul's planned deployment of US anti-missile defence system The Chinese government has disapproved applications for chartered flights departing from Korea, domestic airlines and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed on Sunday. Chinese aviation authorities rejected eight flights of Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air last week to destinations on the mainland for January.

Chicago, IL

