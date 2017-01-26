China marks Lunar New Year with prayers, incense, fireworks
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes a selfie on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebrations mark the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|17 hr
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC