Chief justice points out positive, negative aspects of sex slavery deal
South Korea's Constitutional Court President Park Han-chul has pointed out both positive and negative aspects of a 2015 deal between Seoul and Tokyo over the issue of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of women, in a rare public commentary. Park made the remarks in a contribution to a publication the court released in time for the launch of the Seoul-based Research Secretariat of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions early this month.
