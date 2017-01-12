Chief justice points out positive, ne...

Chief justice points out positive, negative aspects of sex slavery deal

Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's Constitutional Court President Park Han-chul has pointed out both positive and negative aspects of a 2015 deal between Seoul and Tokyo over the issue of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of women, in a rare public commentary. Park made the remarks in a contribution to a publication the court released in time for the launch of the Seoul-based Research Secretariat of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions early this month.

