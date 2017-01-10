Carter says U.S. would shoot down North Korea missiles as Beijing voices concern over ICBM test

A man walks by as people watch a TV news program showing an image published earlier in the day in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's ballistic missile that the North claimed to have launched from underwater, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul last April. With Donald Trump getting ready to become president, North Korea is talking about launching an ICBM and Washington officials are saying they will shoot down anything that threatens the territory of the U.S. or its allies.

