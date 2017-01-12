California woman targets Spokane, other U.S. cities to help stop dog...

In this image released on Thursday, April 28, 2016, Humane Society International rescuer Gabriel Wildgen opens the cage of two huskies, Mendy and Cedric, to be prepped for transport. Humane Society International rescued dogs from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, the fifth such farm that the organization has closed down as part of its campaign to end the dog meat trade.

