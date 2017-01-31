Cabinet member to be sent to Seoul to say sorry over murder

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed a Cabinet member to travel to South Korea to extend the government's apology over the kidnap-slay of businessman Jee Ick-joo. KOREAN CONCERN - President Rodrigo R. Duterte speaks with South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Jae-Shin and Choi Kyung-in , wife of slain South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, during their meeting at the Music Room in MalacaA ang, Monday.

