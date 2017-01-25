Body may push suspension of firm over tourist's death during parasail

THE Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office may recommend the suspension of operation of the watersport shop that allowed THE parasailing of the two Koreans that resulted in an accident. The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Homicide Section will file charges against the management of NTJ Watersports Cebu in Barangay Punta Engano for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and serious physical injuries.

