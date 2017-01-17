Ban takes hammering over family's bribery charges

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is highly expected to soon announce his bid in the upcoming presidential election, is facing mounting pressure over bribery allegations involving his family members. The criticism came not only from the progressive opposition, but also from the ruling conservative Saenuri Party and its spin-off Bareun Party, both of which have been seeking to recruit Ban as their candidate in the presidential race.

