Ban takes hammering over family's bribery charges
Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is highly expected to soon announce his bid in the upcoming presidential election, is facing mounting pressure over bribery allegations involving his family members. The criticism came not only from the progressive opposition, but also from the ruling conservative Saenuri Party and its spin-off Bareun Party, both of which have been seeking to recruit Ban as their candidate in the presidential race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Sat
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC